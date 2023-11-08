In recent years, many of the important actors in the world of Hollywood have died due to different factors, either due to natural issues of the human body or even due to health complications that have no solution even for the world of medicine. Many of them come from iconic films in the film industry, and now, someone who had some importance in Karate Kid, Unfortunately he has left us.

The person in question is neither more nor less than Pat E. Johnsonwho played the role of referee in the championships in which he participated Daniel San. The most striking thing is that the man not only served as an actor, but in real life he worked as a martial arts instructor, thus having the highest rank in his field. That is, he had the black belt that qualifies him as someone who knows all the movements of this combat art.

Here are some words from those close to the actor:

The Miyagi universe has lost a giant. Pat E. Johnson, Karate Kid fight choreographer and martial arts legend. His influence extends into Cobra Kai. Grateful for the foundation he created. My thoughts are with his loved ones.

The wife of Johnson was the one who shared the news of his death a couple of days ago, confirming that it happened inside his home in Los Angeles at the age of 84, and that was due in part to problems with diabetes and also kidney problems, something that has already been reported. had previously reported had the problem. Given this, the wife has called on the various associations that fight the issue.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: Whenever actors leave it is a cause for sadness, since by watching the films so frequently, some unconsciously become fond of them. May the man who gave victory to the protagonist in the different martial arts cups rest.