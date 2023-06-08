













What is this artist suffering from? Well prostate cancer and that’s what he revealed through his Twitter account, @DCockle. There Cockle shared that he was not aware of suffering from this disease.

In his message he says ‘I had no idea. Random check and boom…I have full-blown prostate cancer’. This Geralt voice actor in The Witcher went on to say ‘ongoing treatment but so far looking good’.

Doug Cockle then recommended ‘men over 50…get a PSA test…just in case. Learn more at @ProstateUK’. This is certainly good advice and should be taken into account.

To emphasize what he said before, he quoted an article from Prostate Cancer UK. It should be noted that this interpreter of Geralt de Rivia in The Witcher He is precisely 50 years old.

His comment on Twitter received other support from his more than 20,000 followers on this social network.

The account corresponding to the series of games, @witchergame, managed by CD Projekt, likewise I send him a message to support you in this difficult time.

Sending our best wishes! ❤️ We know you can beat this, witcher! 💪⚔️ — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 6, 2023

This says ‘sending our best wishes! We know you can beat this, witcher!’. Marcin Momot, director of global community for CD Projekt Red also spoke about this Geralt actor for The Witcher.

Momot stressed ‘I wish you a speedy recovery, Doug!’. The community around the game on Reddit still sent good wishes to Doug Cockle. They all want him to succeed in treatment.

Cockle has played Geralt of Rivia in the first and third games of the series, as well as in Assassins of Kings. It is not known if he will return to a fourth installment due to what happened in the previous one.

But a special appearance cannot be ruled out. That remains in the hands of CD Projekt Red, the studio in charge of developing the titles in the saga, and CD Projekt, which is the company that manages and publishes them. We wish Doug Cockle the best.

