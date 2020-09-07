Actor Vishnu Vishal got engaged to his girlfriend and famous badminton player Jwala Gatta on Monday. There is also a birthday of Jwala on 7 September. Vishnu, who was present for the birthday surprise in Hyderabad, went a step ahead and donned the engagement ring to Jwala. Vishnu gave this information on social media. She posted on Instagram sharing her photos with Jwala, ‘Happy Birthday Jwala Gatta. Fresh start of life .. Stay positive and work for our good future. Aryan, our family, friends and people who are around, you all want love and blessings. ‘

Had to do something special on the birthdayWith this, Vishnu thanked Basant Jain in the post, who arranged the ring in the middle of the night. Talking to Hyderabad Times after the engagement, Vishnu said, ‘I wanted to do something special for him on Jwala’s birthday. Suddenly I got the idea that why not surprise them with a question. This was something that we had discussed earlier and last night it felt like this is the right opportunity. All of this happened suddenly and the good thing was that he said yes.

Jwala said – did not expect

At the same time, Jwala is now waiting to spend a new life with Vishnu. He said, ‘We were very serious to each other and the engagement was stalled for a long time. However, I did not expect Vishnu to ask this question on my birthday. It was really special surprise and now it looks real. ‘