The veteran Bollywood actor Vishal Anand passed away on October 4 after a long illness. Vishal Anand is remembered for his role in the film Chalte Chalte. Vishal Anand was also known as Bhishma Kohli and has acted in 11 Bollywood films.

In his acting career, Vishal Anand worked with big artists like Ashok Kumar, Simi Grewal and Mehmood. Apart from acting, Vishal Anand also directed and produced some of his films. Among these films, ‘Chalte Chalte’ was one featuring Simi Grewal with Vishal Anand.

Vishal Anand is one of the few people in Bollywood who is credited with the success of music director Bappi Lahiri. Bappi Lahiri got his Bollywood break in Vishal Anand’s film. Vishal’s famous films include ‘Chalte Chalte’ besides ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, ‘Dil Se Mile Dil’.