Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer film ‘Coolie No 1’ was released on 25 December. It was released on the OTT platform. The film received mixed response on social media. Some people also found the film quite entertaining. At the same time, some criticized it. For Varun Dhawan, people’s response to the film is very important. Recently, the criticism of the film was discussed with Varun Dhawan, to which the actor said that he does not mind, because everything cannot be a hit or not.

Talking to a news portal, Varun Dhawan said, “Things are difficult to do. Many things are bigger than life. You need to have tolerance towards those things. I enjoy For me making a film means everyone has to please. Public reaction means a lot to me. “

Varun further says that I can be faked and also try to be cool, because my film is on OTT. This is my audience and this is what I work for. Whoever says that I am not cool, because I also do many bad movies, well I am not cool and I do not mind.

It is known that the film ‘Coolie No 1’ is directed by Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan. In this, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are seen romancing. The story of the film remains the same as the old ‘Coolie No 1’.