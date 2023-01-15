Actor Vakhtang Kikabidze dies in Georgia at the age of 84

Actor, director and singer Vakhtang Kikabidze died at the age of 85. About it informed Georgian TV channel “Mtavari Arkhi”.

In October 2021, Kikabidze’s wife, Irina Kebadze, died. She was the Honored Artist of Georgia and the prima ballerina of the Tbilisi Academic Opera Theatre. Kebadze and Kikabidze got married in 1965 and lived together for over 50 years.

Soviet and Georgian actor Kikabidze was born in Tbilisi in 1938. He studied at Tbilisi University, was a student at the Institute of Foreign Languages. Since 1959 he has been an artist of the Tbilisi Philharmonic Society, since 1967 he has been a soloist of the Orera VIA. He made his film debut in 1966 in the film “Meeting in the Mountains”.

As a screenwriter and director, he shot two feature films – “Be Healthy, Darling” and “Men and All the Rest.” Kikabidze was awarded the State Prize of the USSR for the film “Mimino”, received the award for the best male role of the International Film Festival in Spain for playing in the film “Don’t Cry” and other awards.

In total, Kikabidze’s filmography includes more than 20 paintings. Among his most famous songs are “Seeing Love”, “Chito-Grito” and “That’s the whole conversation.”