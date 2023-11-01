Actor Tyler Christopher, star of the “General Hospital” series, dies

Actor Tyler Christopher, known for roles in TV series such as, has died at just 50 years old General Hospital And The time of our lives.

The interpreter died on Tuesday 31 October at his home in San Diego, California, due to cardiac arrest. The news of his death was given by his friend and colleague Maurice Benard, co-star in General Hospital.

“With great sadness we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher,” Benard wrote on his profile Instagram – Tyler died this morning following a cardiac event in his apartment in San Diego. Tyler was a truly talented individual who lit up the screen in every scene he performed and who loved bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and a wonderful friend to all who knew him. Tyler has been an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment, speaking openly about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

Born in Joliet, Illinois, on November 11, 1972, Tyler Christopher was married from 2002 to 2004 to actress Eva Longoria. After his divorce from the latter he got married to the ESPN journalist, Brienne Pedigo, from whom he divorced in 2021 and with whom he had two children.