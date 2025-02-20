02/20/2025



Updated at 09: 34h.





The actor Tony Isbert, grandson of the legendary Pepe Isbert and son of actress María Isberthe has died this February 19, 2025 at age 74 at his home in Santander due to a pneumothorax, he reports ‘El Diario Montañés’.

It had been discharged This past Monday, however, he had not taken the phone two days, which unleashed the alarms of his relatives. Sources close to the interpreter have confirmed that he was found lifeless at his home, according to the aforementioned medium.

Born in Madrid on December 5, 1950, Tony belonged to an outstanding saga of Spanish actors. He started his film career in 1969 with the film ‘Are you my father?’ And he gained popularity that same year when co -starring with Marisol ‘Carola by day, Carola de Noche’. He also stood out in the world of the scene with ‘Twelve men merciless’.

Isbert was a key figure in the defense of Spanish theatrical legacy. As a member of the Association of Friends of the Theaters of Spain (Amithe), he was responsible for annually delivering the José Isbert Award of theater, in honor of his grandfather. The entity expected its assistance on April 4 for the delivery in Albacete of these awards.