Actor Tony Isbert dies at 74

Actor Tony Isbert, figure of the Spanish theater and cinema of the twentieth century, died this Wednesday at age 74 at his home Santander, according to Europa Press sources of interpreter artists, entity for the management of intellectual property rights (Aisge ).

Also, Aisge has published in the social network X “An unrepeatable stamp”, a photograph of the actor with his mother, María Isbert, and actress Pilar Bardem, “eternal absent”, at the Madrid headquarters of the entity on March 23 2009. “How it hurts to say goodbye to our Tony Isbert, partner 218 of Aisge,” he said.

In a statement, the National Association of Friends of the Historical Theizers of Spain (Amithe) has regretted with “deep sadness” the “unexpected” death of the actor at his home in Santander, where he lived in recent years.

Born in Madrid, Tony Isbert was grandson of Pepe Isbert and son of actress María Isbert. Highlights his career in Spanish cinema of the 60s, 70s and 80s of the twentieth century, but also in the world of the scene with papers such as the theatrical replacement ‘Twelve men without mercy’.

Isbert shared prominence with cinema stars such as Pepa Flores, known as Marisol, in ‘Carola by day or night’ or in ‘Romeo and Julieta’ of Study 1 (RTVE), or with the actress and singer Ana Belén, to whom he delivered The last Pepe Isbert award, created to claim the figure of his grandfather and to achieve the reopening of the historic Circus theater of Albacete.

As indicated by the National Association of Friends of the Historical Theizers of Spain, “of his unexpected death, he realizes that the actor already had tickets and hotel reserved for April 4 in Albacete”, where the XXVI Gala Amithe will be held and the delivery of its national and international theater awards.

Amithe has reported that he has made steps before institutions and relatives to ensure the mortal remains of the actor at the Circus Theater in Albacete, the Filmoteca or in the Isbert people, Tarazona de la Mancha. In addition, he has announced that he will request that one of the dressing rooms of the Albacete Circus Theater bears his name “as a permanent memory.”

Albacete’s City Council has also paid tribute to the figure of Tony Isbert, a “essential” actor in the Spanish theater and cinema panorama. “His departure leaves us with deep sadness, but also an indelible legacy that will remain in the hearts of all art and culture lovers,” he said through a comment on X, collected by Europa Press.

“Tony Isbert, with his unmistakable smile and his talent, became a reference not only for the national scene, but also for our land, where his last name has always been synonymous with passion, dedication and dedication to the arts. We transmit our most condolences to your family and friends rest in peace. Your memory will live forever among us, ”said the Consistory.

Richard Linklater: “The art that offends me are the shit films that studies do trying to please everyone”

Similarly, the Diputación de Albacete “cries” the loss of Tony Isbert, “draft actor and essential member of an unforgettable lineage.” “His death leaves a great vacuum, especially in the province of Albacete, where his last name has been, is and will be synonymous with art and recognition to the national scene,” he concluded.