A few days ago a fairly important case was reported in Hollywood, given that the renowned actor, Tom Sizemore, suffered from a brain aneurysm at his home in Los Angeles not many weeks ago. That led to sizemore to be hospitalized and find himself in a coma, until the family reached a decision on his fate.

Your manager, Charles Lake, has been giving notifications about his state of health in recent days, among those news it was confirmed that apparently the stroke no longer had a solution. And now, apparently, it has been decided to disconnect sizemore of the medical device that kept him alive, since there was no way to continue like this.

This is the new message from Lago:

It is with great sadness and grief that I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank. His brother Paul and his twins Jayden and Jagger (17) were next to him.

born on November 29, 1961 in Detroit, Mich., sizemore began in the cinema with the 1989 film Oliver Stone. Later she appeared in projects like Point Break, Natural Born Killers, Wyatt Earp and Heart and Souls. In the decade of 1990he went on to have more roles, and one of the most prominent was in Saving Private Ryan.

Editor’s note: The saddest thing about each year is that you always have to say goodbye to outstanding actors in the medium, and although he could continue to be alive, he really would have done so in a coma that is no longer really life. May Mr Sizemore rest in peace.