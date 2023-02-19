American actor Tom Sizemore (61), known for films such as Saving Private Ryan and Pearl Harbor , was hospitalized in critical condition. He was hit by a brain aneurysm on Sunday and is “fighting for his life,” according to the generally well-informed TMZ .

The actor was at home in Los Angeles when he was struck by the aneurysm at 2 a.m. local time and passed out, his manager confirms to the site. A cerebral aneurysm is a dilation in the wall of an artery in the brain that increases the chance that the blood vessel will rupture and cause a brain hemorrhage.

Sizemore was found by someone who immediately called 911, he is now in intensive care in critical condition. He is ‘bad’ and it is uncertain whether he will fully recover, the manager said.

Tom Sizemore has starred in dozens of movies and series over the past two decades, including Hawaii Five-0, Twin Peaks and shooter. He was also often in the news for all kinds of offenses, such as driving under the influence, drug possession and domestic violence. According to Sizemore, he was once taken to rehab by his hero Robert De Niro, who thought he was going to die from his drug use.

