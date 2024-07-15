Oscar winner says ‘those who deny’ assassination attempt on former president are ‘disturbed in their mindset’

American actor Tim Robbins, 65, winner of the 2004 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, criticized this Sunday (14.Jul.2024) the allegations of those who say that the attack against the former president Donald Trump (Republican), on Saturday (13.Jul), was a setup.

“Those who deny that the assassination attempt was real are truly disturbed in their mindset,” declared the actor on his X profile (ex-Twitter).

Tim Robbins also hit back at those who drew comparisons between the attack on Trump and the comedy film. “Bob Roberts”from 1992, starring the actor.

In the film, a right-wing Republican Party politician running for the US Senate is shot at a strategic moment in the campaign.

“A human being was shot yesterday. Another was killed. They may not be human beings you agree with politically, but shame on you, people. Get over your blind hatred for these people. These are fellow Americans. This collective hatred will kill our souls and consume all that is left of our humanity.”wrote the actor.