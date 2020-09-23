Mumbai Tiger Shroff has released his first song ‘Unbeatable’ in association with the pop-culture outfit, Big Bang Music. The multi-talented star has also released a music video, which has been directed by long-time collaborator Puneet Malhotra. Through this video, Tiger wants to give a great audio-visual experience to his fans.

Tiger released the song on his social media handle saying, “It was difficult for me to jump from one building to another, so it was the most challenging experience for me so far. The most respect for musicians around the world, from them Learned a lot, after that I am presenting here. ‘You Are Unbelievable’ was released.

Tiger said, “I always wanted to sing and dance to my own tune and I finally got a chance to do it. I am very excited to start this journey. There is so much to learn and explore. . “

