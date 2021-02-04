Tahar Rahim is nominated for the Golden Globes for Best Actor in a Dramatic Role. In Designated guilty, pamphlet against torture by Kevin Macdonald, the French actor appears with hollow cheeks, drawn features, shaved head and wears the orange outfit of a prisoner. He plays in this fiction, directly inspired by real facts, Mohamedou Ould Slahi, a Somali wrongly suspected of terrorism and imprisoned for many years in Guantanamo. This is undoubtedly the role in which he has invested the most physically, losing 10 kilos. Better still, he experienced some bullying endured by the real hero: wearing handcuffs, cold cells, simulations of drowning.

The actor is certainly impressive, but the stars Gary Oldman and Anthony Hopkins and the late Chadwick Boseman, who died last summer, are competing for the statuette. The Golden Globes, awarded by the foreign press in Los Angeles, are a stepping stone to the Oscars. Taking advantage of the virtual absence of traditional studios, Netflix dominates the debates with 22 nominations, including 6 for, the splendid biography in black and white of Hermann J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of Citizen Kane, directed by David Fincher and 5 for the brilliant the Chicago Seven Aaron Sorkin, on the lawsuit brought by the Nixon administration against left-wing activists. Note also the nomination of three women, Chloe Zhao, Emerald Fennell and Regina King for best achievement. A sign of the times, the ceremony, scheduled for February 28, will be virtual.