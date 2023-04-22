Actor Vladimir Sychev wished fighter Alexander Shlemenko an early victory in the duel with Yasubey Enomoto. Athletes will meet in the ring on Friday, April 21, as part of the REN TV Fight Club tournament.

The artist shared that he had come to the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace specifically to support Shlemenko.

“I would very much like to see a bright victory, ideally, of course, early. But not immediately, but still a little pleasure to stretch, look. Sasha has good arms and legs. In any case, he will show himself in percussion technique, ”Sychev emphasized.

On April 20, Shlemenko and Enomoto met the weight before the fight in the framework of the REN TV Fight Club tournament. The weight of the Russian was 86.4 kg, Enomoto was a little heavier – 86.5 kg, but both fighters did not go beyond the category.

After that, Shlemenko admitted that on the eve of a new meeting with Enomoto, he was reviewing the previous fight with him. Also, the Russian fighter, in response to this, promised to lower the Swiss’ self-confidence in the ring.

The day before, at a press conference at the Izvestia Information Center, Shlemenko said that he would not give the champion belt of the REN TV Fight Club to the Swiss. He warned that he intended to show the striking technique of army hand-to-hand combat in the duel.

Enomoto also stressed that he does not remember the loss of Shlemenko in 2014, since enough time has passed, both athletes have managed to change.

For the first time, Shlemenko and Enomoto met in Moscow in 2014, the fight was held according to the rules of MMA. Alexander constantly attacked and won by unanimous decision.

The TV channel will show the confrontation between Shlemenko and Enomoto live, and the broadcast of the undercard fights can be watched exclusively on the page of the REN TV group on the social network “In contact with”.