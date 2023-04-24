Moscow Art Theater A.P. Chekhov celebrated the 90th anniversary of Stanislav Lyubshin with a personalized exhibition and performance “The Third Bell, Gentlemen!”. Izvestia visited the anniversary events and became convinced of the inexhaustible talent of the people’s artist.

The literary basis of the play “The Third Bell, Gentlemen!” (director – Kirill Vytoptov) served as the story of Alexander Kuprin “At Retirement” – about the servants of Melpomene, who live out their lives in a shelter for the elderly actors. Chekhov, to whom Kuprin sent his essay, did not find any flaws in it, but scolded his colleague for his rude tone and excesses in the depiction of drunks.

In the performance, the life of the actors looks much more attractive from the point of view of everyday life (artist Nana Abdrashitova). The spacious ward of the clinic with functional beds and TVs on the wall becomes an almshouse. The dinner table is filled with gifts from the sponsor, they dine with good appliances.

But, most importantly, the heroes have a goal, next to which human vices fade. “Let’s do theater!” – proclaims the hero of Stanislav Lyubshin, the tragedian Slavyanov-Raisky.

It is better to come to the performance of the 90-year-old Lyubshin early in order to combine theatrical impressions with museum ones. One floor below the small stage, the exhibition of the Moscow Art Theater Museum “Stanislav Lyubshin” is open, dedicated to more than 40 years of his service to the Art Theatre.

In the small space of the green foyer, the atmosphere of almost two dozen performances, significant both for the actor and for the Moscow Art Theater, is recreated. “Tartuffe”, “Alone with everyone”, “Collapse”, “Ghosts among us”, “Ivanov”, “Ekvus”, “Cherry Orchard”, “Love is like a quiet evening”, “Possible meeting”, “Mishin’s anniversary”, “Boris Godunov”, “Three Sisters”, “Cyrano de Bergerac”. Photos, costumes, scenery sketches, models, accessories, videos.

Among the exhibits there are those that are rarely exhibited, being considered not very important. In fact, it is they who sometimes complete the image, such as, for example, the maple branches that the hero Lyubshin held in his hands in Ivanov, or the pocket watch that Vershinin looked at, saying goodbye to Masha.

Read more in the exclusive material of Izvestia on Monday, April 24, at 10:00

It begins with him: how the Art Theater congratulated Stanislav Lyubshin