Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has greeted megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Big B has given this wish for Sonu Sood’s next film. The name of this film of Sonu is ‘Kisan’. Sonu will play the lead role in this film. Sonu has thanked Amitabh Bachchan for wishing him well. Although more information about what is the center of this film could not be found.

Big B wrote in his tweet, “A lot of best wishes for the film farmer. Its director is E Niwas. Sonu Sood is playing the lead role in it.” Actor Sonu Sood expressed his gratitude on this wish of Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, “Thank you so much sir.” Fans are speculating on this tweet by Sonu Sood and Amitabh Bachchan that this film can be based on the ongoing farmers movement in the country.

Watch Sonu Sood Ripley and Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet here-

Thank you so much sir ???? https://t.co/SpuHZePfBp – sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 4, 2021

Raj Shandilya will produce

Apart from this, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​has also given this information through his social media account. He wrote in the tweet, “Sonu will be in the lead role in Kisan. The film will be directed by E Niwas. Raj Shandilya, who made his Bollywood debut as a director through the film Dream Girl, will be its producer. Other cast of the film will be given soon. . “

IT’S OFFICIAL … SONU SOOD IN #KISAAN… #SonuSood will head the cast of #Kisaan… Directed by E Niwas … Raaj Shaandilyaa – who made his directorial debut with #DreamGirl – will produce the film … Balance cast will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/5MTpWHHKNb – taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2021

E has resided shul direct

Please tell that E Niwas also directed the 1999 superhit film ‘Shool’. Sonu himself is happy to get this film to Son Sood, as much as his fans are happy. Sonu Sood had helped thousands of migrant laborers and workers during the lockdown triggered by the Corona virus epidemic and transported them safely to their homes. Sonu is still helping people.

