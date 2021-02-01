Simon Baker (star of the series ‘The Mentalist’) and Rebecca Rigg have decided to divorce after 29 years of relationship, according to Fox News. The couple met on a blind date in 1991 and married seven years later. Although they have been separated since last September, both have decided to announce the end of their marriage now.

Together they formed one of the strongest couples on the Australian film scene and had three children: Stella, 27, Claude, 22 and Harry, 19. As they clarify, they are still good friends and the main focus of their lives are their children . A few years ago, the well-known actor spoke about his marriage in People claiming to be “really great friends.” “We are a team,” he said. However, it seems that that has not been enough to continue together.

The two actors have starred together in the Australian soap opera ‘E Street’ and have among their friends Naomi Watts, godmother of their eldest daughter, or Nicole Kidman, who is the godmother of their youngest son. Baker achieved international recognition by starring in American series such as ‘The Guardian’ or, more recently, ‘The Mentalist’. He has also participated in numerous films such as ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ or ‘Unexpected Encounter’. His latest work for the big screen is ‘High Ground’ from 2020 in which he is also an executive producer.