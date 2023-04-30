The death of Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Sergei Kolesnikov was a huge loss for the actor Boris Shcherbakov. On Sunday, April 30, he told Izvestia about work and friendship with the artist.

According to the People’s Artist of the Russian Federation, Kolesnikov was one of his best friends and favorite colleagues.

“This is a huge loss for me. When I found out, I got more gray hair,” said the actor.

He told reporters about working with Kolesnikov in the play “My dears! Good ones!” at the Moscow Art Theatre. A.P. Chekhov about the poet Sergei Yesenin.

“Together with him we played for 14 years on the small stage of the art theater the play “My dear! Good ones!” about Yesenin. And now, in fact, the two of them were playing, ”said the actor.

Kolesnikov was talented not only as an actor, Shcherbakov emphasized.

“A great musician, he played the guitar beautifully, composed amazing songs. And once at a film festival he sang an aria from the opera so well. I was delighted with him, ”added the artist.

The death of Sergei Kolesnikov on Saturday, April 29, was announced by his son Ivan. The actor and TV presenter died in Moscow at the age of 68.

The Honored Artist of the Russian Federation is known for his roles in films such as Papa, Big Top Show: Love and Friendship, and the TV series The Case of Dead Souls, Little Things in Life and Petersburg Secrets. From 2006 to 2012, he hosted the Fazenda program on Channel One.