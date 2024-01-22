“In this last draw I didn't get the usual numbers. I am in the middle of the chemo process and a subsequent bone marrow transplant. And I have to play with a different hand this time.” With these words, the actor Sergio Peris-Mencheta (48 years old, Madrid) has made it known that he suffers from cancer. He has announced it through a writing in your Instagram accountin which he first reflected on all the good things that his life has had.

“I am like only those who have experienced a situation similar to mine know. “I feel more vulnerable, terrified and small than ever, and for a few months now I have been valuing each of my steps on earth,” continues the interpreter, who rose to fame as one of the cast members of Afterclass, television series from the late nineties that also catapulted the careers of Elsa Pataky, Rodolfo Sancho, Alejo Sauras and Leticia Dolera. “I know that in this game I don't completely decide. I know that life rules, and that there is a part where I have to trust and let myself go. But my pockets are full of dice, and I crush them all the time. “And I have always been very six,” the director and producer also concludes his publication, in which he adds a carousel of photos of some of the most important moments of his life, in which his partner, his children, and so on appear. as professional colleagues.

He also dedicates a few words to them. “I have always been touched by the good things in life. And I've always felt a little guilty about it, to be honest. With a very ball-touching feeling of undeserving, which has accompanied me since my first call-up with the Spanish Rugby Team back in '91 until today. I have worked in television all over the world. Most of the time playing leading characters, heroic, bestial… I have galloped dressed as a warrior many times brandishing a sword and shouting 'Ahhhhh!!!', as I dreamed of as a child,” his story begins. A text in which he continues telling some of the milestones of his career in the world of acting: “I have made films in different languages, I have worked with people who were in the BETAMAX tapes that I rented at the Acuario video store in my neighborhood. I have won and presented competitions, I have worked with the greatest theater artists, I have played wonderful characters, I have directed, I have created, I have told the stories I needed to tell aboard my Pirate Ship. I have played a lot, and although I have lost, I have been more likely to win, in general. With a dose of luck that I have always felt at my side, accompanying me, and that feeling of undeserving on my back.”

After this review of his career as an actor, Peris-Mencheta also has words for those who have always been by his side: “And if professionally things have gone well for me, personally life has always given me the best of company. Starting with the team that Marta, Río, Olmo, Senda (our dog) and I formed. The adventure of changing your life, the trips, the common projects, the day to day life. GREAT TEAM. After 19 and a half years I am still in love with her to the point of Marta, and I feel more and more desired and loved by her. And the friends, and the teachers, and Mamushka, and Yonyon…” he says in his message, which he first writes in English.

The publication quickly received a response from numerous followers and colleagues, who began to give encouragement and love to Peris-Mencheta. “Bro, love you so much. You're going to win this battle, Mr. Bear… I know it. I want to hug you, to talk to you… I love you, brother,” Víctor Clavijo, who played his brother in Afterclass. “Dear, what do I tell you… That I love you, that I admire you and that you have to trust in the sixes or the stirrup so that Regreeeeeet adds 20 in each chemo and the transplant arrives asap to win the race. I'm with you and looking forward to seeing you to play a game with Ramón's gloves on. A lot of strength and I send you all my energy from the antipodes! As soon as I can, I'm going to see you,” actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz, who is currently in Australia, told him. Silvia Abril, Óscar Jaenada, Ginés García Millán, Carmen Morales and Raquel Meroño (both colleagues in Afterclass), Javier Cámara, Tristán Ulloa, Michelle Jenner, Dafne Fernández and Rozalén have been some of those who, for the moment, have sent all their encouragement and love to Peris-Mencheta, who lists the City of Hope Medical Center as the location of his message. , in Duarte, California, where he has lived for years.

With movies in Hollywood (Resident Evil 4: Afterlife, Rambo V, The Meg 2 either Like life itself) behind him and a playwright admired in Spain (The Kitchen, Lehman Trilogy either A moonless night), last summer Sergio Peris-Mencheta premiered the work Heavens in Madrid, fresh from a serious medical problem that required 10 days of hospitalization, in which the actor and director came to think that his end was near, he said in an interview with this newspaper. It was in May when he was admitted to the Jiménez Díaz Foundation in Madrid, from where he himself He also shared an image on his Instagram: “Beyond everything experienced on this trip (transformative if ever there was one) I want to thank the team of doctors and especially the nurses and assistants.” At that time, he did not give more details about his state of health or what had led to his admission.