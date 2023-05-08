Theater and film actor Sergei Dreiden died in St. Petersburg at the age of 81. This was reported on May 8 in the press service of the Bolshoi Drama Theater (BDT) named after G. A. Tovstonogov, where Dreyden went on stage as a guest artist.

“Sergei Simonovich died today,” – said the representative of the theater TASS.

The actor was born in September 1941 in Novosibirsk. His parents were evacuated there from Leningrad. In 1962, Dreiden graduated from the Leningrad State Institute of Theatre, Music and Cinematography (LGITMiK).

Later he collaborated with the Variety Theater named after Arkady Raikin, the Comedy Theater named after N.P. Akimov, the Theater on Liteiny, the Moscow Art Theater named after A.P. Chekhov, the Theater for Young Spectators named after A.A. “.

On the account of the master – two national theater awards “Golden Mask” (for 2000 and 2001), three theater awards of St. Petersburg “Golden Soffit” (1998, 2011 and 2012) and a film award “Nika” (2010). In 2021, he was also awarded the prize “For many years of service to the profession and contribution to the theatrical art of St. Petersburg.”

In the cinema, Dreyden was remembered by the audience for the main roles in the films “Window to Paris” by Yuri Mamin and “Russian Ark” by Alexander Sokurov. In total, his filmography includes about 60 works.