Actor Sergei Bezrukov said that he is happy to conduct master classes for students and shares his experience if he receives similar offers. In a conversation with an Izvestia correspondent on November 16 at the Forum of United Cultures in St. Petersburg, he said that the nearest of them will be held at the St. Petersburg State Academy of Theater Arts (SPbGATI), previously called the Leningrad State Institute of Theater, Music and Cinematography (LGITMiK ).

“There was a proposal, why not. Now people turn to me, I teach many students in addition to my students and at master classes. Including here at LGITMiK I was also invited. I think I’ll come on the 25th and also give a master class, because such an application has been received,” said the actor.

According to Bezrukov, on November 25, his Moscow Provincial Theater is scheduled to tour the play “Uncle Vanya” in St. Petersburg, and he will just visit the educational institution.

Earlier that day, at a forum in St. Petersburg, director Alexei Uchitel told Izvestia about the difficulties of using artificial intelligence (AI) in the film industry, which is just entering the era of using this technology. It is already partially used, for example, in searching for locations for filming or creating posters, the director noted.

As General Director of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater Vladimir Kekhman told Izvestia about the Forum of United Cultures, taking place from November 16 to 18 in St. Petersburg, artificial intelligence is the star and headliner of the event. In addition, the “Moscow – City of Cinema” panel will be presented there, which should make a big impression.