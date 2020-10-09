Actor Saqib Saleem has been in the news a lot on social media due to his many online releases and his show ‘Crackdown’. However, now the actor has decided not to spend much time on social media and in July he left Twitter due to trolling. Now Saqib has spoken openly about this and if any of the haters have any dispute with him, they should get him personally instead of online so that the real talk between the two can happen.

Saqib is very active on Instagram and feels that it is okay to stay away from negativity. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Saqib said, “If I could, I would have left all social media platforms. Because they are all full of negativity.”

He said, “When these networking platforms were launched, they were created to connect people and their ideologies. I just watched the film Social Dilemma, which talks about when Facebook was launched, people got an organ donor and it lost friends. Now look at what it has become. ”

Talking about the issue of online trolling, Saqib said, “When you are behind a computer screen you don’t have real identity, you just abuse people. I am from Delhi and I want to say to all those people ‘If you dare, abuse me in front of me.’ These are the same people who rush to meet celebrities as soon as they see them. I think we misinterpreted the freedom to speak. The freedom to speak does not mean that you can abuse anyone, It means that you can express your view. You have the freedom to express your opinion. I am ready for any kind of criticism but cannot abuse my mother or sister. What kind of criticism is that. “