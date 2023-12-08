Actor Ryan O’Neal, best known for his role in the 1970s romantic drama love story, died this Friday in Los Angeles, California. He was 82 years old. She has confirmed the news through a statement on Instagram from her son Patrick. “This is the harshest thing I’ve ever said so here we go. My father passed away today peacefully, with his beloved team at his side supporting him and loving him as he loved us.” In 2012, O’Neal was diagnosed with grade four prostate cancer. His wife, actress Farrah Fawcett, also died of colon and rectal cancer in June 2009, at age 62.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, something unusual in a city made up of immigrants, O’Neal curiously did not begin his career in film, like so many who arrive seeking their fortune in the hills of Hollywood, and he did not train there as an actor. He was a boxer in his youth. Then, at the end of the fifties, his family moved to Germany and there he began to act as an extra and stunt double in some series. From there, he got the acting bug. And it was upon returning to his city that he began to make a name for himself, especially on television. After going through twenty characters, first secondary and then protagonists, he rose to fame thanks to Peyton Placewhich filmed for five years, between 1964 and 1969. His role as Rodney Harrington over more than 500 episodes made him a well-known face on television.

But it was love storyin 1970, which It brought him immense global success, with audiences, critics, recognition and nominations, including the Golden Globe and the Oscar, which he did not win. In February 2021, she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a double ceremony where her co-star, Ali McGraw, was also recognized.

Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neil in ‘Love Story’. Paramount Pictures (ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press)

