British actor and presenter Russell Brand (Grays, United Kingdom, 48 years old) has been accused by four women of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse, according to an investigation made by newspapers The Times and Sunday Times, and the television channel Channel 4. The four women claimed to have suffered sexual assault by Brand between 2006 and 2013, at the peak of his fame as a presenter in the United Kingdom and actor in Hollywood, while other women said they had suffered his “controlling, abusive and predatory” behavior. One of the women was 16 years old when the events for which she is accused occurred.

Before this information was published in the British press, Brand, also famous for his relationship with Katy Perry, had shared a video on his social networks denying having committed the “serious accusations” that the media participating in the investigation had pointed out to him in respective letters, without specifying what they referred to. Those letters, in addition to “pretty stupid things,” contain “very serious criminal accusations that he absolutely rejects.” Without offering excessive details in this regard, Brand relates that these accusations date back to when he worked in the world of cinema and traditional media. “So I was very, very promiscuous and the relationships I had were always consensual. I was always transparent with them, maybe even too transparent,” he says.

In his video, broadcast on his networks and his YouTube channel from which he usually launches attacks on traditional media, the protagonist of films such as All about my mess (Get him to the Greek, 2010) and Death on the Nile He wonders “if there is a coordinated plan behind these accusations.” In this regard, Elon Musk, owner of the X platform (formerly Twitter), where he also posted the video, responded: “Of course. “They (the media) don’t like competition.” In recent years, Brand has become a prominent defender of conspiracy theories regarding issues such as the 9/11 attacks in 2001 or the coronavirus pandemic.