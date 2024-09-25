Actor Roman Madyanov, star of the TV series “Soldiers”, has died

Soviet and Russian theater and film actor, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Roman Madyanov died at the age of 63 from lung cancer. His death was announced on Wednesday, September 25, reported Russian TV presenter Ekaterina Strizhenova, as well as a number of Telegram channels.

The artist, known among other things for his role as Colonel Viktor Kolobkov in the TV series “Soldiers” and the mayor in the film “Leviathan”, died in his home in the village of Boyarkino in the Moscow region (according to another version, this happened in the artist’s apartment in the Moscow district of Novogireevo). The celebrity’s body was found by his relatives at around 11 a.m.

Roma, my dear! How many times have we gone fishing and you always won, because the fish came to your line with pleasure! Any story from your lips brought us to frenzy. How warm and good it is always to be with you. And what a wonderful artist you are, I always noted your talent, and you were embarrassed and blushed… The love for you is universal. How hard it is to accept this news. Roma, may you rest in peace! Ekaterina StrizhenovaTV presenter, actress

The actor’s relatives have been preparing for his death for the past few weeks.

According to data Telegram-channel Shot, Madyanov’s relatives have been preparing for his death for the past few weeks. In 2020, the artist was diagnosed with cancer. Last spring, the disease began to progress, doctors prescribed palliative care for the celebrity – an approach aimed at improving the quality of life of patients with incurable diseases and their family members.

It is specified that during the same period the artist was diagnosed with a malignant neoplasm of the upper lobe of the bronchi and lung. And then, during the examination, cysts were discovered that had formed in the kidneys, spleen and liver.

Roman Madyanov (Vadim Shelevyat) on the set of the film “Leviathan” Photo: Press service of Non-Stop Production / RIA Novosti

The actor’s relatives reported that in addition to cancer, Madyanov was diagnosed with coxarthrosisAs a result, he underwent partial hip replacement.

During 2024, the actor was hospitalized every month. Madyanov’s condition worsened two weeks ago. He stopped getting out of bed, ate almost nothing, and was breathing heavily.

A few hours before his death, Madyanov said he would be able to pull through

By words Madyanov’s son, a few hours before his death, the artist spoke of his speedy recovery and victory over cancer. “But fate decreed otherwise,” he added.

In the summer, the actor refused to film. Before that, he took part in the film “Little Chief”. The director of the film noted that despite his general condition, Madyanova did not complain. In early September, due to his deteriorating health, all performances with his participation were cancelled.

Roman Madyanov on the set of the film “BOOMERang” Photo: Vadim Tarakanov / TASS

Shortly before the artist’s death, doctors were going to hold an oncology consultation to discuss new treatment tactics. The doctors also planned hospitalization for another course of chemotherapy.

Currently, more than ten film projects with the actor’s participation are in the production stage. Two of them are expected to be released in October and November.

Roman Madyanov is a four-time Nika Award winner and a Golden Eagle Award winner. He received nationwide love and popularity for such films as Leviathan, Soldiers, Penal Battalion, Precinct, and Manchurian Deer Hunt.