During the day yesterday, due to a car crash in Los Angeles, the 83-year-old actor died Roger E. Mosley, best known for his historic interpretation of Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum PI. This is clearly not the actor’s only noteworthy appearance, who has been a constant on the small screen in works such as Love Boat, Starsky and Hutch, Stanford and Son and many others.

The announcement of his death was given on social media by his daughter Ch-a, who declared that her father, our “coach”, died at 01:17 at night, hugging the rest of the family in an embrace of condolence.