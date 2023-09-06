The Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho visited his son, Daniel Sancho, for the first time this Wednesday, in the prison on the Thai island of Samui, where he is serving provisional prison for the murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta, and said that he respects the Thai Justice.

Sancho arrived at the Samui District Prison at around 8:50 a.m. accompanied by the Spanish lawyer Marcos García Montes and He remained inside the prison for about three hours.

The Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho after visiting his son detained in a prison in Thailand.

Daniel Sancho, 29, has been in the prison on the island of Samui since August 7, when he went to court after being arrested two days earlier on the neighboring island of Phanghan, where the crime was committed, which the young man He confessed to the police.

After the visit, the actor said at the gates of the prison that the first thing he wanted was to “express condolences and my deepest condolences” to the family of Edwin Arrieta.

In line with the statements he made to Efe on Tuesday, the actor wanted to show his respect to the Thai Justice and explained that he was waiting for the Prosecutor’s report, adding that “until then we cannot do anything else.”

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho.

The Police have a period of 84 days to complete their investigation from Sancho’s provisional detention on August 7 (which would therefore conclude at the end of October), and once completed it will have to be sent to the Samui Prosecutor’s Office where the trial will take place.

Sancho, who arrived in Thailand last Sunday, stated that it was the last time he was going to speak and told journalists waiting outside the prison that he would appreciate it if they would leave.

“They think I’m down on the ground, that’s not me. There are two ways of taking things in life, either as a misfortune or as a challenge. They won’t get tears,” said the 48-year-old actor, who rejected answer the questions that you classified as personal.

Regular visits in Samui prison by family and friends usually last 15 minutes, but Sancho was able to spend more time with his son because he was accompanied by the lawyers, who are given more time to interview the prisoners.

After the visit, lawyer Marcos García Montes, who traveled from Spain with Sancho, told reporters that a working group has already been formed for the case.

Despite the fact that regulations require that the lawyer representing Daniel Sancho be of Thai nationality, García Montes explained that it is normal for a team from Spain to collaborate in the process.

The lawyer indicated that he would not reveal any details of the conversations with Sancho and pointed out that the objective of his team is to obtain a judicial decision that contemplates the transfer of prisoners between Thailand and Spain, so that the young man can return to his country in four years.

According to an agreement between the two countries, Spanish prisoners sentenced in Thailand can request a transfer to a prison in Spain after serving at least four years of his conviction, as long as it is not capital punishment.

After concluding the first round of visits and proceedings in Thailand, both the lawyer and Sancho plan to return to Spain this Saturday, García Montes revealed.

Silvia Bronchalo, mother of Daniel Sancho, has been in Samui since August 17 and has visited her son almost daily in the district prison on the tourist island amid great media attention.

Sancho’s first statements in Thailand

On Tuesday, in dialogue with Efe, The Spanish actor had already said that he respected the authorities in Thailand. “I have total confidence and respect for the Thai authorities and I am sorry for the commotion that has been created, which I want to make clear that it is not incited by me or my family,” he said.

I want to make it clear that my son loves this country, its people and its culture.

And he added: “I want to make it clear that my son loves this country, its people and its culture,” recalling that Daniel traveled to Thailand, a country he already knew, to practice Muay Thai (Thai boxing).

In relation to the judicial process, the 48-year-old actor limited himself to saying that he is waiting for the Police to deliver their report to the Prosecutor’s Office and the lawyers “to find out exactly what has happened.”

Sancho, who recognized that his family is not going through a good time, thanked him for the support he has received. “I want to thank all the people who are supporting me. Every day I have received thousands of messages from close people and friends supporting me,” said the actor.

In addition, he revealed that in the conversations he has been able to have so far with his son by phone and videoconference He has recommended “to be as calm as possible”.

*With EFE