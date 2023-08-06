The Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho broke his silence this Sunday and asked for the “maximum respect” for his son Daniel Sancho, detained in Thailand accused of the murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta.

In a statement sent to Europa Press, the interpreter and his family called on the media to “refrain from issuing any hasty judgment” about the events.

Likewise, They requested that “information that could interfere with the development of Justice” not be published. and in the correct procedure of the investigation, as well as any diplomatic action that could be in progress”.

Finally, they asked for respect “in these delicate moments and maximum confusion.”

(Also read: Who is Daniel Sancho, the Spaniard accused of dismembering a Colombian in Thailand?)

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, has been in police custody since Friday and the following day he pleaded guilty to the murder and dismemberment of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga. Both were in Koh Phangan, an island in southern Thailand.

The young man acknowledged this Sunday in statements to Efe that he is guilty of the murder of Arrieta and assured that he did it because he felt like his hostage. Likewise, he denied that he had a sentimental relationship with the compatriot.

(You may be interested in: The macabre clues to the crime of a Colombian doctor who was dismembered in Thailand)

“I’m guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy my relationship with my girlfriend, he forced me to do things I would never have done,” he said. .

A garbage collector discovered body parts in a garbage dump on the tourist island on Thursday, prompting police to investigate a possible murder.

EUROPE PRESS AND EFE