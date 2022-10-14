Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played the famous character Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 72. Belinda Wright, agent of the actor, communicated the news without giving further details, only saying that he died this Friday in his native Scotland and added that it was someone “brilliantly successful”.

Robbie Coltrane, actor and comedian, was awarded four prizes from the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA); he had a successful career spanning more than 40 years and played memorable characters in such films as James Bond’s ‘GoldenEye’, ‘The World Is Not Enough’ and the acclaimed British series ‘Cracker’.

“In addition to being a wonderful actor, he was extremely intelligent… brilliantly witty… and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, he will be missed,” Belinda Wrighten said in a statement.

Rubeus Hagrid was the character that catapulted Coltrane’s career, a semi-giant who appears in all the film adaptations of the ‘Harry Potter’ novels. The character, who is the key keeper of Hogwarts, the main setting of the saga, made his debut in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ in 2001.

Coltrane said in several interviews that the films, which went around the world and marked an entire generation, were “a fantastic thing to be involved in.” Series writer JK Rowling said she knew from the start that this role was for Coltrane.

“Robbie is perfect for Hagrid because Hagrid is a lovable character, quite nice, quite comic (…) but he also has a certain tenacity (…) and I think Robbie does it perfectly,” the writer said in an interview. for the newspaper ‘The Daily Telegraph’ in 2001.

After learning the news, the British author lamented the departure of her friend and colleague through Twitter:

I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family of him, above all his children of him. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022



Robbie Coltrane was the stage name of the actor, who was born Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, Scotland. He launched his career when he was in his early 20s and chose his name after jazz musician John Coltrane.

Before gaining international fame, he played several roles in ‘Tutti Frutti’, a 1987 John Byrne miniseries. He also played a singer in the fictional story of the Scottish band ‘The Majestics’.

“Robbie Coltrane, Scottish Entertainment Legend”

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, highlighted Coltrane’s artistic career and said that his favorite role was that of an inveterate detective, which he played in the 1990s series ‘Cracker’ and which earned him the award for best BAFTA Actor for three consecutive years.

“Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend, you will be sorely missed,” Sturgeon wrote.

Stephen Fry, British actor and broadcaster, who narrated the audiobook version of ‘Harry Potter’ also mourned the death of Coltrane, whom he had known almost from the beginning of his career.

“I was amazed, terrified and in love all at the same time. So much depth, power and talent – funny enough to cause helpless hiccups and honks while making our first TV show, ‘Alfresco.’ missed”.

File, Archive. Robbie Coltrane arrives in central London’s Trafalgar Square for the world premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’, the final film in the series on July 7, 2011. Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist in the television series “Cracker” and Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. Coltrane’s agent, Belinda Wright, said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. He was 72 years old. AP – Jonathan Short

Coltrane was also involved in such productions as ‘Mona Lisa’, ‘The World Is Not Enough’ and Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of ‘Henry V’. He most recently gained acclaim for playing a TV star in the 2016 miniseries ‘National Treasure’.

Eric Idle, Coltrane’s co-star in ‘Nuns on the Run,’ tweeted Friday that he was “such a brilliant, brilliant man. A consummate actor, an extraordinarily funny comedian and an incredible actor. He was also a very good friend.”

Thousands of fans and colleagues have paid tribute to the actor through social networks and remember his legacy.

With Reuters and AP