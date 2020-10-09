CCTV cameras filmed the last minutes of the life of actor Rinat Kafiyatullin, who died in the pool of one of the Moscow fitness clubs.

On the frames published on the site Izvestia, you can see how the pool workers pull the man out of the water and provide him with emergency medical assistance.

We will remind, 26-year-old actor of the youth theater under the direction of Vyacheslav Spesivtsev Renat Kafiyatullin drowned in the pool of a fitness club on Angarskaya Street. Center staff tried to help him, but the victim died before the ambulance arrived.

Later, the director of the fitness club, in which the actor Rinat Kafiyatullin died, said that the young man dived, holding his breath, and swam underwater. Also, according to the director, the parents of the deceased told about the presence of a genetic disease in their son, which could have caused what happened.