South’s most popular actor Ram Charan has been infected with the Corona virus. He shared this information with the fans through social media today. He has released a statement from the social media handle, in which he said that he has no symptoms of corona virus and he is quarantine in the house.

Ramcharan has issued a statement with a tweet on Twitter. He said in the statement, “I have been infected with the corona virus. There are no symptoms and I am a quarantine at home. I hope to get well soon and come out strong.” With this, he wrote, “All the people who have been with me in the last few days, please get their tests done. I will keep updating my recovery.”

Watch Ram Charan’s statement here

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF – Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Mahesh Babu wishes for salute

Superstar Mahesh Babu wishes him well. On this tweet of Ram Charan, he wrote in reply, “Take care, Charan … I wish you get well soon! Be safe.” Let me tell you that last month, the corona report of Ram Charan’s father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi came positive, but after getting the investigation later, the report was negative. There was something wrong in his earlier report.

See Chiranjeevi’s tweet here

A group of doctors did three different tests and noticed that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled! ???? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v8dwFvzznw – Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 12, 2020

Chiranjeevi Corona Report Negative

Chiranjeevi gave information about the mess in the report and the arrival of his corona negative on Twitter. He wrote, “A team of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am a Kovid-19 negative and that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. During this time the concern shown by all of you, of love My heartfelt thanks for that. “

read this also-

Actress Ananya Pandey shared latest photoshoot photos, fans showered love

Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma: Anjali Bhabhi’s hot looks in monokini, Babita also caused havoc in bikini