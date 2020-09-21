Actor Rajpal Yadav has also expressed happiness over the announcement of Yogi Sarkar’s production of Film City. With this Rajpal Yadav has appealed to make a film city in Pilibhit. Rajpal Yadav in his Facebook page has expressed his desire to create 36,000 acres of color and Universe by comparing the forested area of ​​Pilibhit with the water forest, land, environment and tourism on the banks of river Gomti.While sharing the video on Facebook, Rajpal Yadav said that he appealed to the government to build 11,000 acres of sports cinema on this land and colorful safaris for children and the elderly on 25,000 acres. Not only this, Rajpal Yadav said that he is also ready to be the gardener of this film city.

The actor said that he has been associated with Pilibhit since childhood. Uttar Pradesh is his birthplace. Rajpal Yadav said, ‘Today it has been 36 years for me in acting arts. There was some dream that if such a world is made in Uttar Pradesh, then there should be a world of art. For this, I want to give a consultation. He said, “Film city should be where water is forest land environment, tourism is the confluence of all, where art resides, where peace resides, where there is a pollution-free environment.”

Rajpal Yadav said that there is a wonderful mixture of water, forest, land and birds from Banbasa in Uttarakhand to Madhotanda of Pilibhit, Gomti Beach and Lakhimpur not only Nepal border. He said, ‘If the government wants, I am ready to be the gardener of this film city by taking one rupee 111 paise. He said that there is no heaven here, but there is nothing less than heaven.

Apart from the controversies of the film industry in Mumbai, CM Yogi has announced to make the country’s most beautiful and high-tech film industry in UP. He has also given instructions to explore land on Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway. The director, producer and people associated with the film industry, who shot the film in UP, say that apart from Mumbai, if the film industry has the most potential, then it is only UP.

‘Friendly shooting environment necessary’

Kaushal Srivastava, director of the Vodka Diary and a film city panelist in Madhya Pradesh, says that before creating a film city, a shooting friendly atmosphere has to be created. For this, single window system should be applicable. The government should form an association and under its supervision, registration of local line producer, casting director, production team. Technically, people get help. Right now most of the technicians in Mumbai are from North. With the making of Film City, we will need to be technically empowered.

‘Production unit should be built’

Gonda producer and director Dhruv Harsha, who has distinguished himself from his unique film subject at several international film festivals, says that the talent here is wandering for employment in other states along with Mumbai. Production unit should be constructed here with Film City. It should have sound, camera, light arrangement. Currently, everything has to be ordered from Mumbai for shooting. If there is a production unit here, then it will have both shooting and post production. Financial support is also necessary. There should be transparency in giving subsidy.

‘High tech studio needed more’

Gaurav Dwivedi, former vice president of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council, says that since 2017, more than 200 films have been shot. Meeting the basic needs of those who shoot here from Mumbai should be the first goal. There should not be red tape. The timing of subsidy should be fixed. Right now VFX, a studio with special effects is more needed. According to me, Film City is not much needed. Actually, people still shoot on realistic folklore. In such a situation, the utility of Film City is not much. If you want to bring then bring technology. Build Hitec studios like Singapore here.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha said, ‘The idea of ​​establishing Uttar Pradesh as an industry for film production is very good. Regional cinema in particular needs cooperation and good infrastructure. ‘