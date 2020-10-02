Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao has given a very funny answer to the question of a fan. While commenting on Rajkumar Rao’s Instagram post, a fan asked- “Have you eaten under the tree while lying down?” In response to which the actor wrote – Very Bari friend. Actually, Rajkummar Rao while sharing a picture of him wrote the caption – ‘Fan or AC? But the fun that used to come in the cool cold air of the cooler in childhood is something else. ‘

The prince is also wearing glasses in this photo. In the picture, you can see that there is a fan on one side and AC on the other side. While commenting on Rajkumar’s post, another user wrote – Oh man what was that feeling. Filling water in the cooler every day. To which the actor wrote – I know brother. The ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ actor has made a lot of fun comments from fans on this post. Alam is that this post of Rajkumar Rao has got more than 3 lakh likes so far.

Rajkummar Rao recently shared throwback pictures of Vaishno Devi Yatra with girlfriend Patralekha. The chemistry and bonding between Rajkumar and Patralekha is worth seeing in the pictures.

In lockdown, Rajkumar and Patralekhaa together spent quality time-

In a conversation with the film critic Rajiv Masand, Rajkummar Rao had revealed why he had decided to be in lockdown with girlfriend Patralekha. He had said, “She lives very close, her house is very close to my house in Andheri. So fortunately at 8 o’clock, when Modi ji announced the lockdown, we decided. I said that we were in the last 3 We were very busy. Working separately for years, thought these 21 days or maybe more, we should spend this time together. “