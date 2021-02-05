It is unknown if the disease is caused by the coronavirus or if it was due to a previous lung problem Quique San Francisco. RC Friday, 5 February 2021, 19:56



Actor Quique San Francisco, 65, remains admitted to the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid due to bilateral pneumonia. This has been exclusively told by the magazine ‘Diez Minutos’, which reports that the comedian has been hospitalized for more than two weeks.

It is unknown if the pneumonia is caused by the coronavirus or if it was due to a previous lung problem. ‘The penultimate’, the work with which the actor has been touring Spain since 2018, was canceled on January 23 in Getxo (Vizcaya) “for health reasons” in San Francisco. The interpreter, with 70 films and 40 plays behind him, was one of the protagonists of the traditional Campofrío Christmas advertisement, in which Saint Francis, scythe in hand and dressed in black, played the grim reaper, remembering the importance of enjoy the gift of life.