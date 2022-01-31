Russian actor Pavel Priluchny demanded 4.5 million rubles in the case of a beating that took place in 2020 in Kaliningrad. This is reported Interfax with reference to the press service of the Leningrad District Court of the city.

They said that the artist filed a lawsuit against the man who beat him, demanding compensation for moral damage and property damage. The criminal case is being considered under the article on the intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm that is dangerous to human life.

In November 2020, information appeared that the actor was beaten and ended up in the Pirogov Moscow Hospital. He was diagnosed with a fracture of the bones of the facial skeleton, abrasions and bruises of the head.

Later it became known that the artist and businessman Vladimir Semenov decided to find out who is stronger – he or Priluchny. A few days before the fight, they met in a Kaliningrad nightclub and began to discuss their achievements in boxing. After that, the actor challenged his opponent to a duel and offered to meet in a few days.