Actor Pavel Derevyanko and his daughter were not allowed to leave the country abroad due to debts. He told about this in his Insagram…

“I got out some unpaid fines: two fines for speeding and a tax on a car for 56 thousand rubles. The plane leaves in a minute. We are, of course, wildly upset, ”the actor wrote. Derevianko also noted that he has not had a car for a year and a half, and such a situation seems strange to him. The actor added that a month and a half ago he flew to Turkey twice, then he had no problems with the flight.

In December, it became known that Derevyanko had parted with his common-law wife Daria Myasishcheva, with whom he had lived for more than ten years. The 44-year-old artist told his colleagues about the breakup at the premiere of the film “Silver Skates”. Myasishcheva later confirmed this information.

The couple had two daughters in the marriage. The eldest Barbara is now ten years old, the youngest Alexandra is six years old. Pavel Derevyanko is known for the films Brest Fortress, Cook and Salyut-7, as well as for the series House Arrest, Yesenin and Nine Lives of Nestor Makhno.