The actor of the Fast & Furious saga Paul Walker She was a great lover of the motor sector, so it was not surprising that she had a large collection of collector vehicles, as well as authentic designs of pure luxury. Since he died in 2013, many copies have passed through his hands that have gone up for auction and have achieved great figures, such as the Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R which was sold in Brussels in 2023 for 1.35 million dollarsa BMW M3 E36 Lightweight for which it was obtained $385,000 in 2020 or the Nissan 370Z of 2009 that reached the $105,600 in that same auction.

The truth is that there is not a year that one of their vehicles does not go on the market. This December the company Bring A Trailer put up for sale the modified Chevrolet Chevy II Nova of the artist making motor lovers and his fans rub their hands in front of such a specimen. This sober and attractive model, which has little to do with the taste and style of the artist who was more about large spoilers and striking changes, ended up selling for 97,515 dollars (about 92,200 euros at the current exchange rate).

This is a 1967 two-door sports coupe that was modified by the Year One classic car specialist for Walker, who got this gem just after filming the 2 Fast 2 Furious movie, in 2004. Furthermore, in 2010 its current engine was installed LQ9 Vortec 6.0 liter V8 and its 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission.

The seller who brought it to this auction bought it in 2020 and has since replaced the carpet and battery and repaired the speedometer and tachometer. Some of the vehicle’s features include: Heidts front subframe, four-link rear suspension and QA-1 adjustable coil-over shocks, Wilwood disc brakes, and Wheel Vintiques Rally wheels.









For its part, the cabin features General Motors later model front seats and a rear bench upholstered in black vinyl with white center accents that mark an attractive contrast, retro-style push-button radio, lap belts, black carpets, light roof, a padded dashboard, four-spoke Lecarra steering wheel, AutoMeter Ultra-Lite instrumentation and Vintage Air climate control system.

The odometer of this example, which is presented in great condition and whose painting is said to be inspired in a 2002 Porsche shade known as Slate Graycurrently showing 5,000 miles (about 8046 kilometers).