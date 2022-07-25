July 25, 2022 will be marked as a black day for cinema. To the deaths of director Bob Rafelson and actor David Warner, is added that of also actor Paul Sorvino at the age of 83, known above all for his participation in the great film One of ours (1990), by Martin Scorsese, about a group of Brooklyn gangsters, with an all-star cast: Ray Liotta, who died in May of this year, Robert de Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco and Paul Sorvino, who played the role of Paulie Cicero. On the other side of the law, Sorvino got into the skin of Phil Cerretta, a New York police sergeant in the series Law, in 1991. They were only two of his performances in a career of almost half a century. On a personal level, the actor, who died this Monday at the age of 83, had three children from the first of his three marriages: two of them were actors, Mira Sorvino, an Oscar winner, and Michael Sorvino.

A spokesman for the interpreter confirmed the death, which occurred at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville (Florida), “due to natural causes.” Shortly after, Dee Dee Sorvino, his third wife since December 2014, posted this tweet: “I am completely devastated. The love of my life and the most wonderful man who ever lived is gone. My heart is broken”. While her daughter Mira, when she won her Oscar for mighty aphrodite said that his father had taught everything he knew “about acting”, he has tweeted: “My heart is broken. A life of love, joy and wisdom ended with him. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I send my love to the stars, Dad, as you ascend.”

In addition to being an actor, Paul Sorvino was an opera singer, businessman, writer and sculptor. However, his entire career has as a knock on his interpretation of Paulie Cicero in One of ours, based on a real Italian-American gang of gangsters. On the occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary in 2015, which brought together part of the cast at the New York Tribeca Film Festival, Sorvino declared that this film “is part of American iconography, one of the three or four best films in history. And if you’re lucky enough to do something like that in your career, you’re very lucky.” A film that left numerous famous moments, such as that of Sorvino himself cutting garlic with a razor blade in prison. However, the actor recalled that day that he was leaving the shoot two days after it began: “I called my agent and told him: ‘Get me out of here, I can’t do it.’ But a day later, while he was adjusting his tie in front of the mirror, he saw himself as Paul Cicero, he saw himself become the character. “And he scared me,” he declared.

Born on April 13, 1939, in Brooklyn, his mother was a housewife and piano teacher, of Italian descent. Perhaps this influenced his early musical career and why he wanted to be an opera singer. His father was a Neapolitan immigrant who worked in a robe factory. His first participation in a film was in 1970, Where is dad? He had previously been a copywriter at an advertising agency and thanks to his singing skills, he had made his Broadway debut in the musical Bajour, in 1964. Throughout the seventies he alternated supporting roles in movies, musicals and television series, such as the successful Moonlight, in which he was the father of Bruce Willis. In 1981 he got one of his first major roles in the movie networksby Warren Beatty.

In 1990 his big moment came with One of ours and a few months later he joined the cast of Law, which he abandoned 29 chapters later due to the demanding television rhythm, which also affected his vocal cords to sing. In 1995 she played Henry Kissinger in nixon, by Oliver Stone.

Outside of the cinema, Sorvino participated in social activities such as the creation of a foundation for the construction of centers dedicated to treating asthma in children and adults in the United States.

