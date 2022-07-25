COLPISA Madrid Monday, 25 July 2022, 22:08



Actor Paul Sorvino, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in the classic mob movie ‘One of Us’, has died at the age of 83. Sorvino, also known for playing police sergeant Phil Cerretta on the television series ‘Law & Order,’ worked in film and television for more than 50 years.

Born in Brooklyn in 1939, he studied music and, before turning to acting, wanted to become an opera singer. His long career also includes roles in the Broadway play ‘That Championship Season’ and films such as ‘Dick Tracy’, ‘Nixon’ and ‘Reds’.

“I am completely devastated. The love of my life and the most wonderful man who ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken,” his wife Dee Dee Sorvino wrote on Twitter.

The American actor was the father of three children, including Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino.