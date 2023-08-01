Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, has died at the age of 70. Reubens had been suffering from cancer for years, as his press office made known when announcing his death. The actor entrusted his staff with a note to be released: “Please accept my apologies, I have not appeared in public with what I have faced in the last 6 years. I have always felt the enormous amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I loved you so much and enjoyed playing for you.”

Pee-wee Herman, an adult who never grew up, was the star of an Hbo show that aired for years since 1985. The character was also the star of two films, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure directed by Tim Burton in 1985 and Pee -wee’s Big Holiday, produced in 2016 for Netflix.