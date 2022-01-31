People’s Artist of Russia Alexander Pashutin called his colleague Leonid Kuravlev a “sign of quality”, noting the absence of passing roles in his repertoire. He shared his thoughts about the departed artist in an interview with Izvestia on Sunday, January 30.

“He was as ordinary and simple as the hero of the movie “Such a guy lives.” There was no fanabery, no swagger, no arrogance in him, which is sometimes inherent in actors. There was none of that in him. In a word, talent,” Pashutin emphasized.

The artist admitted that he did not have a chance to work with Kuravlev on the same site, but he is sure that it was “easy and friendly” for sure. The actor’s work was so diverse that it seemed that Kuravlev could do any image and character.

“He did a great job in We Are the Undersigned. He could play both comedic and tragic roles. Remarkably, he suddenly starred in “Seventeen Moments of Spring” in the role of Iceman with a bandaged eye. He was bright everywhere, he did not have a single passing role. None. Kuravlev is a sign of quality,” he said.

According to Pashutin, Kuravlyov’s death is an irreparable loss, since one can safely say about this artist that it is impossible to replace such people, he noted.

“No one can replace Evstigneev today. Nobody can replace Rolan Bykov. Dzhigarkhanyan, Gafta – no one will replace them. And this galaxy leaves, and the actors remain … Well … God give us all at least rise to the heights of their skill, ”concluded the people’s artist.

Soviet and Russian actor Leonid Kuravlev died on January 30 at the age of 85. People’s Artist of the RSFSR will be buried on Tuesday, February 1.

The Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova expressed condolences in connection with the death of Kuravlev. According to her, he was a wonderful actor, a man of exceptional talent and incredible creative energy.

In early January, a friend of the Kuravlev family, artist Nikas Safronov, said that the artist wanted to renounce the world and go to a monastery after the death of his wife Nina. He shared how he went to visit the actor and how he was with his wife and after her departure.