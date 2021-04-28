After the scandal with the bags with more than $ 11.4 million and the surprising resignations, the president of Radio and Television Argentina (RTA), Rosario Lufrano, announced this Wednesday that actor Osvaldo Santoro will be the vice president of that state company.

So, Santoro will replace Eliseo Álvarez, who in mid-April left office for “personal reasons”, as reported by the company.

Álvarez resigned after the resignations of three executives who were displaced when the scandal broke out with money on Public TV.

Rosario Lufrano, in charge of Radio y Televisión Argentina (RTA SE). RTA press photo

Now, Santoro will be the vice president of the state company in charge of LA Televisión Pública, 49 National Radio stations throughout the country, the Radiodifusión Argentina al Exterior service and Channel 12, Trenque Lauquen’s regional TV.

Santoro is Secretary General of the Argentine Society of Interpreter Author Management (SAGAI), the association that collects the intellectual rights of the actors promoted, among others, by Pablo Echarri.

SAGAI was one of the entities that participated last Monday in an event led by Alberto Fernández with advertisements to promote the production and export of audiovisual content

Santoro also has a long career in theater and television, for which he received various awards such as the Martín Fierro, the Carlos Carella, the Pablo Podestá and the lifetime achievement award from the Puerto Madryn Film Festival.

The now vice president of RTA is a national professor of Dramatic Arts and the author of theater and film scripts, a novel and numerous short stories.

The crisis in the public media was unleashed from the scandal over the cash withdrawal of more than 11 million pesos of the account that the state company has in Banco Itaú, to pay production expenses of a fiction about Manuel Belgrano.

The case became known when Clarín revealed, at the beginning of March, that the Public Television authorities initiated an internal investigation against the manager who withdrew several million in cash from the company’s account and mobilized that money in bags to pay cash for the expenses of that production, despite the fact that this modality is prohibited in the public media.

AFG