A few days after the premiere of the latest film entitled “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts”, the protagonist Anthony Ramos He pointed out that during the recordings of the tape he took time to try some dishes of the vast Peruvian gastronomy, of which he highlighted the flavor of the guinea pig and of the Pisco Sour.

What did the “Transformers” actor say?

In an interview with “moviescape“, the actor with Puerto Rican roots indicated that he was delighted with the flavor of the guinea pig, and that he even tried it three times. “People think I’m insane or crazy for having done it,” said Ramos, 31, who He is also dedicated to music, since he has already published two studio albums: “The good & the bad” (2019) and “Love and lies” (2021).

in dialogue with Bruno PinascoRamos also said that he liked the pisco sour, which he classified as “dangerous”, which caused laughter from the driver, from his castmate Dominique Fishback and the production people who were behind the scenes.

A versatile actor

Anthony Ramos Martínez was born in Brooklyn, New York, on November 1, 1991, and began in the world of acting in 2011, where he participated in plays such as “Grease”, “In the heights”, “Hamilton “, etc.

Ramos plays Noah Díaz in the latest installment of the famous saga. Photo: Paramount Pictures.

In 2015 he made the leap to television: he had appearances in the series “Younger”, “Law and Order”, “Will & Grace”, among others. In 2016, she got the opportunity to act on the big screen in the movie “White girl”; she was also part of the cast in the tapes “A star is born” and “Godzilla: King of the monsters”.

In addition, Ramos won a grammy in 2016 in the category of best musical theater album for his work on “Hamilton”. He also won the Hollywood Critics Association Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in “In the Heights” in 2021.

