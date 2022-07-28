Skylar DeLeonhad a small role in the famous TV series ‘Power Rangers’, between 1993 and 1994, as a child he was called John Julius Jacobson Jr. and later changed twice their gender identity and name.

you will adjudicated the murders of Tom and Jackie Hawks on their yacht in 2004 and of Jon Jarvis, Californian whose corpse was found in Mexico.

Skylar he first changed his name before marrying Jennifer Henderson to be able to separate from his father, who abused him and his mother as a child.

THe worked in different children’s fictionsis before changing her gender identity and had a brief role in Mighty Morphin power Rangers at the age of 14 in the episode “Second Chance”.

left the industry and joined the United States Navy at age 20, after an unauthorized absence for fifteen days, He was kicked out of the show.

yesKylar and his wife had two children. and the lack of money It was essential for the couple to start making assaults on gas stations and cars.

Tom and Jackie Hawks, put their yacht up for sale, Of Lion asked visit the boatwho attended with his wife and three other people.

They attacked the owners with a gun, they made them sign a concession document of the property of the ship and were thrown alive into the water.

One of the guilty confessed the fact even though the bodies of the Hawks were never found.

Their wife was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, while Skylar DeLeon was sentenced to death by lethal injectionbut in California no longer exists the application of the sentence.

Skylar changed gender and went transferred to the women’s correctional facility where he will spend the rest of his days.

