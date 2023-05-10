The world of cinema is sometimes a success for companies, but there are also some failures, and that is the case of The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya The Beginning. Well, the tape that brings the characters to real life was not well received, in fact it has been rated very poorly on sites like Rotten Tomatoesmaking it clear that it is a disaster.

However, there are people who have come to defend the project, as there are certain fans who saw it without a problem, especially because of the theme that reminded them of childhood when watching the show on TV. A person who mentions should talk about the tastes of others is Marcos Patino, dubbing actor who gives voice to ikki in the anime and also this tape.

This is a statement that he put in Facebook:

RESPECT, TOLERANCE, EMPATHY. Three words that in recent weeks have not existed in those who think about the movie “Knights of the Zodiac, the Beginning.” We ask for respect for tastes, diversity, preferences, but we are not capable of respecting anyone who thinks differently from us. There are people who, without knowing you and using the “anonymity” of Facebook, feel they have the authority to offend you when you say that you if you like me, and another group offends whoever says they don’t like me and a larger group offends without even having seen it.

Remember that this movie is still available in theaters.

editor’s note: I don’t know if defending this movie is a success, not even the Dragon Ball actors defended the failed live action from more than 10 years ago. But yes, offending those who went to see the tape is not correct, so respect must be demanded on that part.