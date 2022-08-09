“Better call Saul” is getting closer to its end and, although last week the appearance of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman stole everyone’s attention, there was also an interesting cameo from a actor of “My poor little angel” in the AMC TV series, which only a few fans were able to notice. It is not for less, because 30 years have passed since his first appearance in the classic film starring Macaulay Culkin.

In chapter 11 —titled “Breaking bad” in honor of the original series—, Gene (Saul), Jeff and Budy put together an elaborate system of scams in which every once in a while they catch a man with money in a bar and steal money. amount without him realizing it.

It is precisely in one of these tricks of Jimmy (Saul) that he meets Alfred Hawthorne Hill, a robust man who is a fan of gambling, whom our protagonist follows the game and then scams him.

Devin Ratray in “Better Call Saul.” Photo: IMDb

However, what several fans did not notice is that this subject was nothing more and nothing less than one of the actors in the saga “My poor little angel”.

This is Devin Ratray, an actor who played Buzz McCallister, Kevin’s older brother who always bothered him and was characterized by being abusive and somewhat rude.

Devin Ratray in “My Poor Little Angel.” Photo: 20th Century Fox

The star of the movie classic was in the first two films in the franchise and reappeared in the 2021 remake starring child actor Archie Yates.

His participation in the Netflix and AMC series has been brief and if you are following it you will know that it is most likely that it will not appear again.

“Better call Saul” premieres its last episode next Monday, August 15 on AMC United States and the next day on Netflix Latin America.

When does Jimmy become Saul?

Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman occurs in Season 6 Episode 9, “Fun and Games.” From the moment Kim breaks off her relationship with him after Howard’s death, the Albuquerque attorney is never the same again and takes refuge under the mask of someone without feelings.