Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the next game Insomniac is working on. With just one trailer, it managed to generate a lot of excitement, especially due to the fact that the appearance of the villain, Venom, was confirmed. Now the actor who will give him life gave details of his participation.

Tony Todd will be in charge of bringing Venom to life in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In a recent interview he talked about the symbiote and what it will be like in the game. According to him, his participation will be brutal. ‘Venom don’t play nobody, Venom don’t give a fuck‘ Todd mentioned.

He later added that it will be a fairly cinematic game. He even mentioned that Venom will have his own Rhino-like moment in Miles Morales. Where the villain goes through the city destroying everything in his path while Miles tries to stop him. Although we will have to wait to see what the moment of the symbiote will be like.

To finish, Tony Todd talked a bit about what he has seen of the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. He described what Insomniac has done with the stage and the way you travel through it is ‘insane’. So surely swinging through New York will be a delight once again.

What do we know about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

So far we have only had a progress of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This shows Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting side by side as their alter egos. Although not much is known about his story, the trailer confirmed that Venom will have an appearance in the sequel. Not to mention, the trailer’s narration seems to indicate that Kraven the Hunter will also have a major involvement.

Its release date is also a mystery, although Insomniac assured that we will see it at some point in 2023. Perhaps they want to wait for the right moment to release a new trailer that will leave the public eager to know more. We’d love to get a new look though, one that even shows Venom in action. Do you really think we’ll see him next year?

