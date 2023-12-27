Dmitry Nazarov called the apologizing participants of the naked party “chushpans”

Russian actor and star of the TV series “Kitchen” Dmitry Nazarov, who left Russia after the start of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, recited a poem about artists who apologized for participating in a naked party for presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva. He published a video with the verse on his Instagram account. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The artist admitted that he felt ashamed for the stars who apologized.

“Spanish shame burns. They apologized without guilt. This is not like a boy, it means you’re all idiots,” said the star of the TV series “Kitchen.”

Earlier it became known that Russian pop singers Philip Kirkorov and Dima Bilan publicly apologized for participating in a naked party of blogger and presenter Anastasia Ivleeva called Almost naked, which took place in the Moscow club “Mutabor”.

In addition to them, TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, as well as event organizer Anastasia Ivleeva, apologized.