The Spanish actor Nacho Vidal could be tried for supposedly having been accused of being palleged participant in a homicide, after a strange ritual, It is reported on various news portals.

Nacho Vidal He will face a legal process and if found guilty, he could go to prison. It is reported that after being known as the director of a ritual that caused the death of the photographer José Luis Abad, Nacho Vidal will face charges for the aforementioned.

The EFE agency also releases this information and points out that the events occurred in July 2019, when Nacho Vidal took responsibility for this ceremony in which a man lost his life.

Nacho Vidal. Instagram photo

Supposedly, Nacho Vidal asked the now deceased man to inhale a glass pipette with a substance from the poison secreted by the glands of the toad of the species “bufo alvarius”, the North American species in danger of extinction.

Nacho Vidal He would have everything against him, since there would be enough elements to prove his responsibility for the death of the man, who was a photographer, say authorities from Valencia, Spain, where the trial is being held.

Knowing the toxicity of the substance that the man ingested, Nacho Vidal would not have taken any precautions 'neither before nor during his administration.”

It is also noted that while the man fainted, the participants continued in the ceremony and it was stated that there was a “evident lack of medical knowledge”by the actor Nacho Vidal.

Nacho Vidal and two other people would be involved in the man's death and will therefore face the corresponding legal process.

